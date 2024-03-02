DIFFICULT TRANSITIONAL PERIOD | 2024 - 2025

Message received around October 2023. (Recorded on 17 December 2023)
Prepare! A difficult transitional period for the whole WORLD is at hand.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.