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FEDERAL PORN WARS - Part 2: Judicial Corruption of Series - DOCUMENTARY at JusticeForUSWGO
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61 views • November 22, 2021
Directed by Brian D. Hill, released by Family. Watch this Part of of the series of short Documentary videos regarding the Frame Up of Patriots, alternative media, journalists, and activists. Frame up with materials possessed by the Deep State Swamp, the Pedophile Rings. Hear their stories and learn the dangers of the Federal Swamp, how they compromise Judges and Officials and may have the intent to manufacture evidence against you.
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https://wp.me/p9wgvv-1Bn
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