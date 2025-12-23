TP JewSA, Cucker & Nazi, Jihadi Catholics, CandAss, F-ck Flock, Cops, MFL, Black Names

RR 2025-12-22 #245

Resistance Rising #245: 22 December 2025

Topic list:

* CONTROVERSY AT TP USA: LOVE THE JEWS/HATE THE JEWS!!!

* Cucker Tarlson interviewing Nazi Nick Fuentes proves THIS.

* Vinny’ B’s anniversary.

* Jihaddi Tehran has just opened a Holy Mary Queen of Heaven subway.

* “Amazing Discoveries” has DELETED Walter Vieth’s “Islamic Connection” from the “Total Onslaught” playlist.

* Candace Owens outs the secret of why no-one saw Charlie Kirk’s funeral and burial!!!

* Tampon Tim Walz will NOT be held to account for the over one BILLION in HHS fraud and gifts to illegal aliens.

* The Brown-MIT killer was found DEAD. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.

* F_ck Flock. What are cops today but tattoo-ridden thugs.

* “OFFICER SAFETY!!!” How should you interact with cops?

* Cops (Sheriffs) in London, Kentucky took off their body cams and kill with impugnity.

* PROOF BANZAI BEACH IS A FALSE FLAG!!!

* The “Washington COMMANDERS” are coached by...

* “Black names”.

* The $$$ behind the “New Orleans Saints” is DEVOUT Catholic and helped cover up Louisiana pedophile Priests.

* Sacramento cops thought it was funny to put a woman in a hospital because she annoyed them. They fired one and protected the rest.

* Crenshaw CONFRONTED! HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!!!

* The ubiquitous MFL FoF: the female on the field.

* The “Brady Rule”.

* Charles Lindbergh: FREEMASON.

* Hochul has cut a deal to help kill MORE New Yorkers.

