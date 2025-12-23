TP JewSA, Cucker & Nazi, Jihadi Catholics, CandAss, F-ck Flock, Cops, MFL, Black Names

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2025-12-22 #245
Resistance Rising #245: 22 December 2025
Topic list:
* CONTROVERSY AT TP USA: LOVE THE JEWS/HATE THE JEWS!!!
* Cucker Tarlson interviewing Nazi Nick Fuentes proves THIS.
* Vinny’ B’s anniversary.
* Jihaddi Tehran has just opened a Holy Mary Queen of Heaven subway.
* “Amazing Discoveries” has DELETED Walter Vieth’s “Islamic Connection” from the “Total Onslaught” playlist.
* Candace Owens outs the secret of why no-one saw Charlie Kirk’s funeral and burial!!!
* Tampon Tim Walz will NOT be held to account for the over one BILLION in HHS fraud and gifts to illegal aliens.
* The Brown-MIT killer was found DEAD. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* F_ck Flock. What are cops today but tattoo-ridden thugs.
* “OFFICER SAFETY!!!” How should you interact with cops?
* Cops (Sheriffs) in London, Kentucky took off their body cams and kill with impugnity.
* PROOF BANZAI BEACH IS A FALSE FLAG!!!
* The “Washington COMMANDERS” are coached by...
* “Black names”.
* The $$$ behind the “New Orleans Saints” is DEVOUT Catholic and helped cover up Louisiana pedophile Priests.
* Sacramento cops thought it was funny to put a woman in a hospital because she annoyed them. They fired one and protected the rest.
* Crenshaw CONFRONTED! HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!!!
* The ubiquitous MFL FoF: the female on the field.
* The “Brady Rule”.
* Charles Lindbergh: FREEMASON.
* Hochul has cut a deal to help kill MORE New Yorkers.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5