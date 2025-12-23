BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TP JewSA, Cucker & Nazi, Jihadi Catholics, CandAss, F-ck Flock, Cops, MFL, Black Names
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

RR 2025-12-22 #245

Resistance Rising #245: 22 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* CONTROVERSY AT TP USA: LOVE THE JEWS/HATE THE JEWS!!!
* Cucker Tarlson interviewing Nazi Nick Fuentes proves THIS.
* Vinny’ B’s anniversary.
* Jihaddi Tehran has just opened a Holy Mary Queen of Heaven subway.
* “Amazing Discoveries” has DELETED Walter Vieth’s “Islamic Connection” from the “Total Onslaught” playlist.
* Candace Owens outs the secret of why no-one saw Charlie Kirk’s funeral and burial!!!
* Tampon Tim Walz will NOT be held to account for the over one BILLION in HHS fraud and gifts to illegal aliens.
* The Brown-MIT killer was found DEAD. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* F_ck Flock. What are cops today but tattoo-ridden thugs.
* “OFFICER SAFETY!!!” How should you interact with cops?
* Cops (Sheriffs) in London, Kentucky took off their body cams and kill with impugnity.
* PROOF BANZAI BEACH IS A FALSE FLAG!!!
* The “Washington COMMANDERS” are coached by...
* “Black names”.
* The $$$ behind the “New Orleans Saints” is DEVOUT Catholic and helped cover up Louisiana pedophile Priests.
* Sacramento cops thought it was funny to put a woman in a hospital because she annoyed them. They fired one and protected the rest.
* Crenshaw CONFRONTED! HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!!!
* The ubiquitous MFL FoF: the female on the field.
* The “Brady Rule”.
* Charles Lindbergh: FREEMASON.
* Hochul has cut a deal to help kill MORE New Yorkers.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy