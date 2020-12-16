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Facts and Fiction of Viruses: Louis Pasteur's Germ Theory Destroyed
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260 views • December 16, 2020
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Pinned Comment: “Amanda has done some great work exposing Germ Theory for the nonsense that it is. The French scientists Bernard and Bechamp disproved Germ Theory some time ago, they promoted Terrain Theory, which is what Amanda is describing here.
“Even Louis Pasteur, the main proponent of Germ Theory, admitted that it was wrong at the end of his life, and said Terrain Theory was correct. Louis Pasteur was a Freemason and promoted Germ Theory for most of his life even though so much evidence went against it. Germ Theory has been a huge deception.
“Essentially, we do not catch viruses, what we call viruses are created by our own body, by our own cells, to cleanse us of toxicity. Germ Theory has been incessantly promoted by the ‘elites’ and Big Pharma as it is vital to them – in making us sick, making Trillions of dollars from vaccines and creating their NWO.”
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https://www.stringdancer.com/home/2020/09/15/dr-amanda-vollmer-explains-the-facts-and-fiction-behind-viruses-youtube/.
Pinned Comment: “Amanda has done some great work exposing Germ Theory for the nonsense that it is. The French scientists Bernard and Bechamp disproved Germ Theory some time ago, they promoted Terrain Theory, which is what Amanda is describing here.
“Even Louis Pasteur, the main proponent of Germ Theory, admitted that it was wrong at the end of his life, and said Terrain Theory was correct. Louis Pasteur was a Freemason and promoted Germ Theory for most of his life even though so much evidence went against it. Germ Theory has been a huge deception.
“Essentially, we do not catch viruses, what we call viruses are created by our own body, by our own cells, to cleanse us of toxicity. Germ Theory has been incessantly promoted by the ‘elites’ and Big Pharma as it is vital to them – in making us sick, making Trillions of dollars from vaccines and creating their NWO.”
If you enjoy my writing and would like to support my efforts to bring more content to StringDancer, kindly toss a few bucks my way by clicking here:
https://www.paypal.me/stringdancer
And if you’d care to respond on this site to this post, you first need to cross a modest pay-wall of only $1/month, via PayPal. Pay-walls act as a deterrent to trolls and spammers. CLICK HERE for details, or HERE to review the TOS. Thank you. ~~ JF
https://www.stringdancer.com/home/2020/09/15/dr-amanda-vollmer-explains-the-facts-and-fiction-behind-viruses-youtube/.
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