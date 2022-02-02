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Totalitarianism is Always Built on Fear
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50 views • February 02, 2022
With every new crisis - real or pretended - the monster state and its supporters warn of impending doom if the government doesn’t take more power to deal with it. For tyrants, this is one of the oldest tricks in the books. And rather than rising to the occasion in defense of their Constitution and liberty, the people have failed miserably.
Path to Liberty: February 2, 2022
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Path to Liberty: February 2, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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