UKR launch of 6 FP-5 'Flamingo' missiles at a facility in Cheboksary, Russia

A video of the launch of 6 FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles at a facility in Cheboksary, of which one reportedly hit the target.

For air defense, this is not an ideal outcome, but a good result. It managed to avoid much greater potential damage that could have been caused by even 2-3 accurately launched missiles with a heavy warhead, not to mention all 5-6 of them.

Adding:

Two people died after an attack by Ukrainian terrorists (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/269051).

The head of the Chuvash Republic reported on 2 deaths and 32 injuries after the UAV attack,

"To our deep sorrow, two civilians were killed. I offer my sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. We mourn with you. Another 32 people were injured, including one child. Most of them have already received medical assistance and returned home. Those who remain in hospitals are receiving all the necessary help. Our best doctors and staff are working in an intensified mode,"

, - he wrote.

⚡️Two Majors

Adding from this morning:

❗️BREAKING: Israel is coordinating with the U.S. to resume war as escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have put the Iran ceasefire at risk. - CNN.

❗️BREAKING: U.S. calls on its citizens in Iraq to leave immediately.

❗️BREAKING: IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE ATTACK ON UAE.

❗️ MISSILE LAUNCH DETECTED IN HORMUZGAN PROVINCE, IRAN

Multiple US military aircraft on the ground at Paphos today.

✈️ The large grey jet in the background appears to be a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

✈️ The turboprop aircraft with multiple propellers looks like a Airbus C-295 (or a similar medium transport platform), typically used for logistics, patrol, or tactical transport.

@Intel Slava