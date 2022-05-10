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Meet The UN Group Working To Implement Agenda 2030
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70 views • May 10, 2022
The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction is the third leg of the UN working to implement Agenda 2030 by monitoring and manipulating public perception, and ultimately duping the world into trading freedom for a sense of security. Simon joins Harrison Smith to deliver a deep dive into this multinational group and their strategic plans.
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