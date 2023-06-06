Create New Account
CIRCULAR FIRING SQUAD | 6-6-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
Published a day ago |

Show #1906

Links from today's LIVE show:

Nutriswish: https://neumi.com/?referral=coachdave

Loy Brunson : https://loybrunson.com/
 
6/5/2023 Pass The Salt: Coach Dave Daubenmire ft. Loy Brunson :https://www.brighteon.com/521a0e48-05e4-406c-9721-c71724559fee

Judah with General Flynn: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Csl23ZhLsHW/

Psalm 2 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+2&version=kjv

We were Soldiers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VcRnB41vCs

Biden Laptop leak: https://marcopolousa.org/bidenlaptopreport/

Prepare now: https://twitter.com/Twiztid_One_/status/1665389477840257030

What is a Woman? https://rumble.com/v2s0rtg-what-is-a-woman-the-movie..html?mibextid=Zxz2cZ

Pastor Salary: https://www.facebook.com/reel/266597582403325

 

 

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

