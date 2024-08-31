Nonsense and lies = corona scam in a nutshell (mainly in French)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The COVID scam recipe was a mixture of absurd measures (prohibition to sit on a beach while it was allowed to move around, obligation to remain seated in a pub while it was prohibited to stand and have a drink at the bar) and of cheeky lies (HCQ, which protects millions of people from being infected with malaria, would have become lethal, while brand new "vaccines", which kill, maim or harm millions of injected people are no health concern for righteous WHO). Unfortunately, these are no symptoms of viral infection but rather of totalitarian subversion and of oligarchs corruption.