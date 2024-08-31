BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nonsense and lies = corona scam in a nutshell (mainly in French)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
300 views • 8 months ago

The COVID scam recipe was a mixture of absurd measures (prohibition to sit on a beach while it was allowed to move around, obligation to remain seated in a pub while it was prohibited to stand and have a drink at the bar) and of cheeky lies (HCQ, which protects millions of people from being infected with malaria, would have become lethal, while brand new "vaccines", which kill, maim or harm millions of injected people are no health concern for righteous WHO). Unfortunately, these are no symptoms of viral infection but rather of totalitarian subversion and of oligarchs corruption.

Keywords
healthside effectswhoscammiscarriagenonsenseclotsalzheimercovidsudden deathv-aidsturbo cancer
