Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Remote Towing" Technology?
channel image
Son of the Republic
667 Subscribers
48 views
Published 17 hours ago

Bridge Collapse: Nothing Is Adding Up

* The Chinese Communist Party has technology called Remote Towing.

* It allows hackers to remotely access ship and plane computer systems.

* From there, they can shut off power — and render the controls useless.

* We received this information from The New Federal State of China, a group aimed at taking down the CCP.

* They point to a 2017 FBI investigation re: China hacking into a Chinese dissident billionaire’s yacht (The Lady May).


The full episode is linked below.


Grant Stinchfield | CCP Whistleblowers: China Can Hack Cargo Ship Computers! (29 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m9b1t-ccp-whistleblowers-china-can-hack-cargo-ship-computers.html

Keywords
cover-upcdcjoe bidenntsbgrant stinchfieldremote accessbaltimoremarylandccpchinese communist partyhazmatdalichesapeake baycisahazardous materialcontainer shipfrancis scott key bridgeouter harbor bridgepatapsco riverremote towing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket