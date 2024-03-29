"Remote Towing" Technology?

Bridge Collapse: Nothing Is Adding Up
* The Chinese Communist Party has technology called Remote Towing.
* It allows hackers to remotely access ship and plane computer systems.
* From there, they can shut off power — and render the controls useless.
* We received this information from The New Federal State of China, a group aimed at taking down the CCP.
* They point to a 2017 FBI investigation re: China hacking into a Chinese dissident billionaire’s yacht (The Lady May).
The full episode is linked below.
Grant Stinchfield | CCP Whistleblowers: China Can Hack Cargo Ship Computers! (29 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m9b1t-ccp-whistleblowers-china-can-hack-cargo-ship-computers.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.