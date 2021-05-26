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Acts 25-26 The tragedy of many politicians, media, & entertainers selling their souls to the devil.
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31 views • May 26, 2021
Acts 25-26.
https://therodofiron.org -- The Rod of Iron Videos – The Rod of Iron for the 2nd Age of the Kingdom of Heaven Ephesians 2:7
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
To purchase a New Testament: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/randall-kent-maxwell/the-new-testament-of-the-holy-bible-from-god/paperback/product-pnjvqj.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
https://therodofiron.org -- The Rod of Iron Videos – The Rod of Iron for the 2nd Age of the Kingdom of Heaven Ephesians 2:7
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
To purchase a New Testament: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/randall-kent-maxwell/the-new-testament-of-the-holy-bible-from-god/paperback/product-pnjvqj.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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