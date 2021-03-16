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Deleted Bill Gates Documentary - HE IS EVIL!!
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1962 views • March 16, 2021
if you are unaware of how evil Bill Gates is you have some research to do.. if you blindly followed the media only telling you the positives and that bill gates and his foundation are so positive and nice then you are living proof how easily it is to sway the public to believe whatever they want you to believe!
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