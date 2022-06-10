Past TOUR OF DUTY STATIONS IN THE Ukrainian SBU, at the Mariupol Airport. 061022

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TOUR OF DUTY STATIONS IN THE SBU⚡️
Many years later, I managed to visit the place that left a big mark on my life. Unfortunately, it is far from the most pleasant one.
Part of my service in the SBU took place here. At Mariupol airport, as part of the SBU task force in sector "M" of ATO.
All the details are in the video