Don Trump Jr: Why would DeSantis run for POTUS knowing he doesn’t have a chance to win? 1 0

Why would DeSantis run for POTUS knowing he doesn’t have a chance to win?
This clip is about a month old, but Don Jr. explains it perfectly.
It’s all about the money.
Trump is the only candidate running for the sole reason of saving our country.
MAGA! 🇺🇸
