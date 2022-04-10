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They Live Among Us: United States Ambassador to the UN Has a Shapeshifting Moment Caught on NBC Nightly New
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2510 views • April 10, 2022
I was browsing through Jim Stone's website today and I noticed he uploaded a new (old) story from February 1st that showed an alien looking United States Ambassador to the United Nations sitting during a vote shapeshifting into a Reptilian. I had originally seen the image, but I never followed up with a video. So thanks to Jim Stone, this is my video. Some weird things going on with our Planet right now.
Related link:
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zz8.html
Related video;
Nightly News Full Broadcast - Feb. 1
NBC News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9H_XxG9Qo4&;t=464s
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Related link:
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zz8.html
Related video;
Nightly News Full Broadcast - Feb. 1
NBC News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9H_XxG9Qo4&;t=464s
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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