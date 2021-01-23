© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald J. Trump Highway in Florida?; Biden Defense Chief Pick on China’s Threat | NTD
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • January 23, 2021
00:00 President Donald J. Trump Highway in FL?
Could we see people traveling on President Donald J. Trump Highway? Florida representative Anthony Sabatini is proposing to rename Route 27.
00:21 Biden Defense Chief Pick: China’s Threat
Biden’s pick for Defense Secretary affirms Communist China poses a threat to the country.
02:15 Majority of Americans Distrust Media
American's faith in their news outlets has sunk to a new low. Over half of Americans say they don't trust the media.
03:40 Transgender Surgery Mandate Blocked
A federal court just blocked an Obamacare mandate that forced Catholic doctors to perform gender reassignment surgeries.
05:22 Tennessee Sees Growth in Migration
Many people flocking to Tennessee. The state is now number one in U-Haul's migration growth ranking.
Could we see people traveling on President Donald J. Trump Highway? Florida representative Anthony Sabatini is proposing to rename Route 27.
00:21 Biden Defense Chief Pick: China’s Threat
Biden’s pick for Defense Secretary affirms Communist China poses a threat to the country.
02:15 Majority of Americans Distrust Media
American's faith in their news outlets has sunk to a new low. Over half of Americans say they don't trust the media.
03:40 Transgender Surgery Mandate Blocked
A federal court just blocked an Obamacare mandate that forced Catholic doctors to perform gender reassignment surgeries.
05:22 Tennessee Sees Growth in Migration
Many people flocking to Tennessee. The state is now number one in U-Haul's migration growth ranking.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.