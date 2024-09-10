Boost Your Health with Chlorella-Infused Vegetable Soup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chlorella-Infused Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon organic clean chlorella powder
1 tablespoon olive oil (or coconut oil)
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 celery stalks, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 cup diced potatoes (any variety)
1 zucchini, chopped
1 cup frozen or fresh green beans
4 cups vegetable broth (or water)
1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon turmeric (optional, for added flavor and color)
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional)
