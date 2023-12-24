Create New Account
GOD’s SABBATH DAY OF WORSHIP VS. THE NEW YEAR DAY, Exodus 12:1-2; 13:4; Deuteronomy 16:1, 20231223
Published a day ago

GOD’s SABBATH DAY OF WORSHIP VS. THE NEW YEAR DAY

Exodus 12:1-2; 13:4; Deuteronomy 16:1, 20231223

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


 

Keywords
worldexodussundaysaturdaytimeworship7th dayrestsabbathmosespassoverlawsnew yearmonthyearcreateconstantinefeast of unleavened breadjanuary 1stabibnew daymid-marchfirst monthmid-april

