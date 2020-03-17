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Treatment of SIMP-toms | ScathingTake News Corner Episode 12
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126 views • March 17, 2020
Europe can’t cross the pond, the Greeks evoke Ares, meat can’t be beat, and a lesson on SIMPs and how not to be one.
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Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://archive.ph/94Kex
https://archive.ph/JRAss
https://nationalpost.com/life/food/plant-based-meat#Echobox=1583867571
https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/2042987/was-simp-nation-to-blame-for-the-okay-boomer-girls-twitter-account-getting-suspended
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - Jingle Punks
My Corona – Tarl Warwick
Sunrise - Rexlambo
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Like, share, subscribe!
Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://archive.ph/94Kex
https://archive.ph/JRAss
https://nationalpost.com/life/food/plant-based-meat#Echobox=1583867571
https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/2042987/was-simp-nation-to-blame-for-the-okay-boomer-girls-twitter-account-getting-suspended
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - Jingle Punks
My Corona – Tarl Warwick
Sunrise - Rexlambo
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
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