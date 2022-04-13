The Hybrid Aliens Among Us

With all of the inhumane state sponsored sexualization of America's children. The war on basic fundamental human rights. And the propaganda deluge. The divide between humanity and a seemingly alien dictatorship grows with each passing day. Things have gone so far left that it isn't that surprising that Ufologists are beginning to claim that our Government has been infiltrated by hybrid aliens.Ufology specialist Dr David Jacobs, a professor of history at Temple University and an author has written several books on the subject of alien abductions, interviewing alleged survivors to gather and compare different testimony. Which he claims forms a terrifying conclusion.Aliens are not only abducting humans but are using mind control to integrate themselves into Earth's civilization and government. And an alien species is preparing to take over the Earth. Recently the Pentagon released a trove of UFO related documents due to a FOIA request. A common thread among abductees were burns, heart problems, apparent abductions and unaccounted for pregnancy. Injuries were also reported related to electromagnetic radiation due to "energy related propulsion systems".Are these reports legitimate? Or is this the next stage in a massive global psyop to herd humanity into the New World Order?Get prepared. The psyops will increase in intensity and desperation.Bowne Report