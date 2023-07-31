Energetic Prepping with Francesco Garripoli

Join Francesco Garri Garripoli in this series of insights from his third book “The Qi Effect.” Learn more at https://CommunityAwake.com about Qigong and meditation online Courses and the Wuji Mountain Sanctuary in Asheville, NC where Francesco transmits the Wuji Mountain Musings. Each episode explores topics of self-healing, Qigong, Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, and personal transformation in a joyful and Heart resonant way. Musing #915 discusses the critical need for “energetic prepping” - the preparation that we need to undertake on a body, mind, and spirit level to prep along side of the other prepping that is required to keep us grounded for the challenging times to come. Learn more about Francesco’s online and live Courses at: https://www.communityawake.com/lp-courses/

