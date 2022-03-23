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Destroying the Demonic Medical Industrial Complex, Dr. Stella Exposes Depopulation Vaxx Program
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2033 views • March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As Covid comes to an end, elites grab tightly to protocols and mandates that choke out civil society – meanwhile, doctors are standing up to educate the masses on the true intentions of the plandemic.
Dr. Stella Immanuel joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss alternatives to killer hospitals, the demonic illness infecting the minds of Americans, and more.
Dr. Immanuel detailed how to treat the long-term symptoms of Covid, utilizing natural supplements, exercise, and prayer.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6gvl-destroying-the-demonic-medical-industrial-complex-dr.-stella-exposes-depopu.html
As Covid comes to an end, elites grab tightly to protocols and mandates that choke out civil society – meanwhile, doctors are standing up to educate the masses on the true intentions of the plandemic.
Dr. Stella Immanuel joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss alternatives to killer hospitals, the demonic illness infecting the minds of Americans, and more.
Dr. Immanuel detailed how to treat the long-term symptoms of Covid, utilizing natural supplements, exercise, and prayer.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6gvl-destroying-the-demonic-medical-industrial-complex-dr.-stella-exposes-depopu.html
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