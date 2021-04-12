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NEW:THE 1ST CONSERVATIVE IN THE FAMILY AFTER GENERATIONS OF LIBERALS
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110 views • April 12, 2021
NEW. MONDAY FUN DAY. MORE INTO WHAT IT'S LIKE BEING THE 1ST & ONLY CONSERVATIVE IN A FAMILY FULL OF LIBERALS, FOR GENERATIONS UPON GENERATIONS MY FAMILY HAS ALWAYS BEEN DEMOCRAT, UNTIL.... ME. AND I'VE GOT QUESTIONS. SPECIAL FAN, DON'T MISS IT!
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