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Self-Judgements (Smarten Up, Stop Being Self-Centered, Stop Being Indulgent), Desire
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10 views • April 15, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
44m45s - 1h09m29
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"WHEN YOU JUDGE YOURSELF, YOU WILL ALWAYS PREVENT CAUSAL EMOTION.
AND WHEN YOU JUDGE OTHERS BY THE WAY, THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT YOU’RE TRYING TO DO TO OTHER TOO, PREVENT THEIR CAUSAL EMOTION."
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
44m45s - 1h09m29
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"WHEN YOU JUDGE YOURSELF, YOU WILL ALWAYS PREVENT CAUSAL EMOTION.
AND WHEN YOU JUDGE OTHERS BY THE WAY, THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT YOU’RE TRYING TO DO TO OTHER TOO, PREVENT THEIR CAUSAL EMOTION."
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