HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE SHOULD DIE OR GET INJURED BEFORE WE INTERRUPT KILLING OF PEOPLE? - FINNISH MP (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-"I have said here many times that this is a human experiment. In violation of the Nuremberg Code, Finns have not been told that this is a human experiment. Now with this speech, I have made all of you, as well as the media, aware that this is a human experiment and that its results are terrible. By comparison, the previously failed vaccine experiment Pandemrix was stopped with 32 times fewer side effects than what we have now. So, now I ask you all: how many more people should die or get injured before we interrupt this killing of people? You no longer have a reason not to act to save our nation. Finally, if you still continue misleading our citizens, by telling them for example fairy tales that vaccines are safe and have a marketing licence - you are intentionally involved in several crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide. Once again, I remind everyone of you here: a crime becomes intentional when it is commited knowingly."MP Ano Turtiainen, Finnish Parliament House, 9 Jun 2021, Helsinki FinlandCategory Health & MedicalSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over