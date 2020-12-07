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"You’ll Own Nothing. And You’ll be Happy” — Rex van Schalkwyk (former judge of the Supreme Court)
Dryburgh
Dryburgh
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119 views • December 07, 2020
“But in order to get there, in order to achieve this nirvana, one will have to give up one’s ownership, one will have to give up the idea of personal ownership and of course inevitably one will have to give up the idea of personal and individual liberty.” - Rex van Schalkwyk (former judge of the Supreme Court)

Rex van Schalkwyk is a former judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa. Rex was elevated to the bench at the age of 41, at that time one of the youngest appointments yet to that position.

As a judge he dealt with commercial litigation involving international corporations, one of which is still regarded as the longest and costliest trials in South African commercial law history.

With the introduction of the constitutional era he specialized in the area of constitutional law, until his resignation from the bench in 1996. His resignation was prompted by two matters of principle: the increasingly strident political attacks against the judiciary by members of the African National Congress government, and the heedless rush to make affirmative action appointments to the bench, regardless of qualification.

He has since retained his interest in the law by assuming appointments as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. Rex is the author of three books.

To learn more about this and The Great Reset: https://dryburgh.com/rex-van-schalkwyk-the-great-reset/

Twitter @DryburghDotCom
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