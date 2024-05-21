Disarm Smashing pumpkins

Disarm you with a smile
And cut you like you want me to
Cut that little child
Inside of me and such a part of you
Oh, the years burn
Oh, years burn
I used to be a little boy
So old in my shoes
And what I choose is my choice
What's a boy supposed to do?
The killer in me is the killer in you, my love
I send this smile over to you
Disarm you with a smile
And leave you like they left me here
To wither in denial
The bitterness of one who's left alone
Oh, the years burn
Oh, the years burn
Burn, burn
I used to be a little boy
So old in my shoes
What I choose is my voice
What's a boy supposed to do?
The killer in me is the killer in you, my love
I send this smile over to you
The killer in me is the killer in you
Send this smile over to you
The killer in me is the killer in you
Send this smile over to you
The killer in me is the killer in you
Send this smile over to you
