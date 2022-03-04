© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIDEN’S SOTU ADDRESS MISLEADS AMERICA ON COVID
Follow
3
Share
Report
100 views • March 04, 2022
Biden claimed victory over Covid-19, declaring it’s time to ‘return to normal’ at his recent State of the Union address and the US Capitol. What was behind this abrupt change of direction on draconian lockdowns, mandatory vaccines, and masks? A secret democratic memo shines light on how political figureheads never used Covid-19 related government overreach in the name of health and safety, but as part of a political agenda.
#BIDEN #POTUS #ICAN #ICANSOTU #COVID19
POSTED: March 4, 2022
#BIDEN #POTUS #ICAN #ICANSOTU #COVID19
POSTED: March 4, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.