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History is a Lie, What Were 'Orphan Trains', Hear from a Train Rider
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350 views • December 21, 2021
History is a Lie, What Were 'Orphan Trains', Hear from a Train Rider
https://youtu.be/Fhpte58-JSU
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=CxDv0_BQxSk
An Orphan Train Rider Tells His Story
https://youtu.be/9Z3djWoTGFU
Destruction of Tartaria USA ~ pt. 2
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=1V6xaEtHV4I
Mud Flood - A Beginners Guide:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEAeshd-IQE
Foundlings and the Orphan Train:
https://youtu.be/Q7EBjWYQBlo
Looking at the epidemic of orphaned children in the 19th century and how they may be the key to understanding how people were reintroduced into the cities
Russian Blog on Fireplaces/Free Energy Buildings:
https://tech-dancer.livejournal.com/16703.html
Ancient Swastikas in the West:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9kiRmv6Gvc
Philipp Druzhinin's Channel for Mud Flood information:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIZoTgebXiFVoyqnXyS7GoA
https://youtu.be/Fhpte58-JSU
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=CxDv0_BQxSk
An Orphan Train Rider Tells His Story
https://youtu.be/9Z3djWoTGFU
Destruction of Tartaria USA ~ pt. 2
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=1V6xaEtHV4I
Mud Flood - A Beginners Guide:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEAeshd-IQE
Foundlings and the Orphan Train:
https://youtu.be/Q7EBjWYQBlo
Looking at the epidemic of orphaned children in the 19th century and how they may be the key to understanding how people were reintroduced into the cities
Russian Blog on Fireplaces/Free Energy Buildings:
https://tech-dancer.livejournal.com/16703.html
Ancient Swastikas in the West:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9kiRmv6Gvc
Philipp Druzhinin's Channel for Mud Flood information:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIZoTgebXiFVoyqnXyS7GoA
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