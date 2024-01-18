Create New Account
Censorship, Fake News, and the Church
Fritz Berggren
The greatest enablers of a false narrative are Christians who will not, for whatever reason, boldly proclaim the truths of the Holy Scriptures.  Yes, the USG, the WEF, the globalists, the tech titans all want to "curate" the news and determine what truth is. This battle began in the Garden of Eden, raged passionately at the time of Christ, and continues today.  The church must proudly proclaim that which Christ's enemies (the Jews) hate most.

Keywords
fake newscensorshipchurch

