Michael Yon Explains How Biden Is Bringing Violent ‘No Go Zones’ To America
Published 21 hours ago |
Steve Bannon War Room with Veteran War Correspondent Michael Yon:

How Biden Is Bringing Violent ‘No Go Zones’ To America. Drone video shows a massive ground laying soon to be encampment for up to 200K illegals just north of Houston, TX


https://rumble.com/v2ue1ei-michael-yon-explains-how-biden-is-bringing-violent-no-go-zones-to-america..html




Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

