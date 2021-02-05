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New Strategies for Growing your Email List in 2021
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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30 views • February 05, 2021
In this three email marketing tip video we go through four NEW incentives you can offer to capture your audience and grow your email list! This is not the "free pdf, e-book or guide" that you have used in the past.


If you are struggling to understand the best marketing strategies for your business, and you need some clarification.... Or perhaps you are finding digital marketing a bit of a mystery as to what you need to do and what you don’t, then please reach out for a free consultation: [email protected]

---- Links & Resources ----

💻 Our website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence


📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df

☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact


📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises

✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r


----- Music: Bensound.com -----
Used royalty free, titled: Rumble
Keywords
growing your email listhow to build an email listemail list buildingemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnerswriting effective emailsemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprisessarah jurinaemail list building strategies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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