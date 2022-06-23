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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jun 22, 2022 Today Pastor Stan shares how America will be splitting Israel. Therefore, the Lord will be splitting America. There has been many warnings going out to this nation not to split Israel, yet we have not heed the warning and about to pay a terrible price. America is about to stumble and fall.
00:00 Naftali Bennett is stepping down
08:51 America were warned
11:01 Headlines given to Leslie Johnson
16:06 Headlines given to Chris Reed
22:22 A Word from Heaven’s Court
23:22 God’s Prophets Speak
28:19 Join our FastGap Team
31:33 WatchProphecyClub.com
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QWV1z93HNg