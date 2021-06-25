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What Pisses Me Off About The German Rape Attacks
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13 views • June 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3169/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-germany-rape-attacks
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3169-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-germany-rape-attacks
Fireworks, celebration and sexual assault. New Year’s Eve in Cologne, Germany was marred by over 1,000 migrants launching fireworks into crowds and a shocking amount of sexual assaults and rapes. One woman described being groped over 100 times during a 200-meter walk and many man and women were unable to escape their attackers. Stefan Molyneux is pissed off about the Germany Rape Attacks.
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Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/01/04/revealed-1000-migrants-brawl-rape-sexually-assault-steal-one-german-train-station-new-years-eve/
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-35231046
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/mayor-of-cologne-says-women-should-have-code-of-conduct-to-prevent-future-assault-a6798186.html
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3169-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-germany-rape-attacks
Fireworks, celebration and sexual assault. New Year’s Eve in Cologne, Germany was marred by over 1,000 migrants launching fireworks into crowds and a shocking amount of sexual assaults and rapes. One woman described being groped over 100 times during a 200-meter walk and many man and women were unable to escape their attackers. Stefan Molyneux is pissed off about the Germany Rape Attacks.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/01/04/revealed-1000-migrants-brawl-rape-sexually-assault-steal-one-german-train-station-new-years-eve/
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-35231046
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/mayor-of-cologne-says-women-should-have-code-of-conduct-to-prevent-future-assault-a6798186.html
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