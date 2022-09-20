Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 9/19/22 The Medical Tyranny unleashed upon American
EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Deep State Ups Medical Authoritarianism, Pushes Experimental Jabs Despite Biden Declaring Pandemic “Over”. Today’s emergency broadcast is LOADED with exclusive news the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! The medical tyranny unleashed upon Americans remains despite Biden saying otherwise! Learn who's REALLY in charge on today's heavily censored broadcast!  The Great Reset: And the War for the World, the most controversial man on earth Alex Jones  https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

