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3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!
Methylene Blue is an organic blue dye with potent nootropic, healing, and detox benefits when ingested safely and correctly but an issue that a lot of people have when adding it to water to drink is that they find the taste so strong and unpleasant which makes it hard for them to continue to ingest and stomach.
So I have created this video "3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!" to share with you multiple ways to effectively bypass the taste of Methylene blue almost fully so you can continue to keep taking it consistently to get the greatest benefits from it.
If you want to learn all about them make sure to watch this video "3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!" from start to FINISH!
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