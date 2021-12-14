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Footage of The #ReclaimTheLine Rally at the Qld/NSW border town of Coolangatta-Tweed Heads. 12 Dec, 2021.
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10 views • December 14, 2021
Roobs' Rudimentary Video Edit.
W/O any outside help, I'm still learning. 🎞
Footage by Shazza Matazz 📽❤️💋🍒
Qld/NSW Border Rally. 12 Dec, 2021.
Who's a drug dealer? The Govamunt's a drug dealer! 💊💉🦠🧬🧪🌡💵💷💶💴💰
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W/O any outside help, I'm still learning. 🎞
Footage by Shazza Matazz 📽❤️💋🍒
Qld/NSW Border Rally. 12 Dec, 2021.
Who's a drug dealer? The Govamunt's a drug dealer! 💊💉🦠🧬🧪🌡💵💷💶💴💰
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
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