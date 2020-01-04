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Live Dioceses of Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report on Catholic Church Priest Abuse Released (MIRRORED)
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84 views • January 04, 2020
Live Dioceses of Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report on Catholic Church Priest Abuse Released (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel CBS News at:-
https://youtu.be/6cANsy_QG8w
Pennsylvania officials have released a landmark grand jury report that identifies more than 300 "predator priests" who molested children in six dioceses. It also accuses church leaders of taking steps to cover up the abuse.
The report emerged from one of the nation's most exhaustive investigations of clergy sexual abuse. The report echoes the findings of many earlier church investigations around the country in its description of widespread sexual abuse by clergy and church officials' concealment of it.
For more details:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/predator-priests-identified-grand-jury-report-pennsylvania-priest-abuse/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/predator-priests-identified-grand-jury-report-pennsylvania-priest-abuse/
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Mirrored from YouTube channel CBS News at:-
https://youtu.be/6cANsy_QG8w
Pennsylvania officials have released a landmark grand jury report that identifies more than 300 "predator priests" who molested children in six dioceses. It also accuses church leaders of taking steps to cover up the abuse.
The report emerged from one of the nation's most exhaustive investigations of clergy sexual abuse. The report echoes the findings of many earlier church investigations around the country in its description of widespread sexual abuse by clergy and church officials' concealment of it.
For more details:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/predator-priests-identified-grand-jury-report-pennsylvania-priest-abuse/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/predator-priests-identified-grand-jury-report-pennsylvania-priest-abuse/
--
Subscribe to the CBS News Channel HERE: http://youtube.com/cbsnews
Watch CBSN live HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlLpZ7
Follow CBS News on Instagram HERE: https://www.instagram.com/cbsnews/
Like CBS News on Facebook HERE: http://facebook.com/cbsnews
Follow CBS News on Twitter HERE: http://twitter.com/cbsnews
Get the latest news and best in original reporting from CBS News delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to newsletters HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T
Get your news on the go! Download CBS News mobile apps HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8
Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream CBSN and local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites like Star Trek Discovery anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B
---
CBSN is the first digital streaming news network that will allow Internet-connected consumers to watch live, anchored news coverage on their connected TV and other devices. At launch, the network is available 24/7 and makes all of the resources of CBS News available directly on digital platforms with live, anchored coverage 15 hours each weekday. CBSN. Always On.
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