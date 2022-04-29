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What the American authorities did to me was horrendous - jailed Russian pilot
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100 views • April 29, 2022
RT.
Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison since 2010 on drug smuggling charges, has been swapped with US national Trevor Reed. RT welcomes him in our studio to discuss his time in an American prison and how he was treated there.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12s4e1-what-the-american-authorities-did-to-me-was-horrendous-jailed-russian-pilot.html
Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison since 2010 on drug smuggling charges, has been swapped with US national Trevor Reed. RT welcomes him in our studio to discuss his time in an American prison and how he was treated there.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12s4e1-what-the-american-authorities-did-to-me-was-horrendous-jailed-russian-pilot.html
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