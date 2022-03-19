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5G TOWERS AT ONE INTERSECTION NEXT TO PARK! POWER SUPPLY BLOWING LEAD FUMES!
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108 views • March 19, 2022
Location: Intersection of Cactus & Scottsdale roads next to Cactus Park, Scottsdale Arizona.
I observed 3 5g radiation transmission towers powered by large lead acid batteries. Housing fans blowing fumes into intersection and diffused near people walking to Cactus Park.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist agenda.
I observed 3 5g radiation transmission towers powered by large lead acid batteries. Housing fans blowing fumes into intersection and diffused near people walking to Cactus Park.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist agenda.
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