Madeleine Albright’s Epitaph: “Half a Million Dead Children? We Think It’s Worth It”

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Madeleine Albright was a piece of work.
“We have heard that half a million [Iraqi] children have died. I mean, that is more children than died in Hiroshima,” Stahl said. “And, you know, is the price worth it?”
“I think that is a very hard choice,” Albright answered, “but the price, we think, the price is worth it.”
Source https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/23/madeleine-albrights-epitaph-half-a-million-dead-children-we-think-its-worth-it/