The Spike Induces Innate Immune System To Attack Heart Cells Which BALLOON

[ Video ]

Spike Harms - The Tip Of The Iceberg





Dr. Ryan Cole: They Want You To Put A Toxin In Your Body With No Off Switch





This is the one article you need. Then we can end the shots and end the pandemic right here. American Heart Association - 25th July 2022:





‘The spike induces the innate immune system to attack the heart cells and makes them balloon’





Why would you put this in the body of a child to damage their heart, or any human being for that matter?





WATCH HERE (https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/health-freedom-ireland-global-covid-summit)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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