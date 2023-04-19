UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: APÉNDICE D: La infalibilidad papal y la sucesión apostólica

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
A fin de promover la necesaria fe ciega en la infalibilidad del papa y en el dogma de que la salvación se obtiene sólo en la Iglesia Católica Romana, su jerarquía ha ocultado los hechos y ha escrito de nuevo la historia. Un ejemplo es la cita de Agustín en la página opuesta. Si, como dice el argumento, Agustín, el más grande teólogo de la iglesia, estaba dispuesto a someterse a todo lo que decretara Roma (es decir, el papa y la jerarquía), entonces sin duda que los católicos comunes debían hacer lo mismo. Sin embargo, Agustín no propuso dicha sumisión. En el contexto, la cita significa algo diferente.
