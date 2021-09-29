© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President of the Patriot Party of Arizona addresses weak legislators in Mesa, AZ
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • September 29, 2021
From https://t.me/fogcitymidge/100:
[quote]
On 9-17-21 a lunch was hosted by the John Birch Society in Mesa AZ. Many top power brokers, establishment Republicans & large donors to the GOP were in attendance.
During the lunch, a presentation was made by a Constitutional scholar on the importance of leveraging political tools available to resist tyranny from the Federal Government.
As the presentation was wrapping up, several people of interest scurried out of the room in an attempt to elude confrontation.
Businessman & former candidate Daniel McCarthy & Steve Daniels, President of the Patriot Party of Arizona confronted elected representatives in the room, many of whom currently hold public office and who are doing nothing to secure Arizona elections ahead of the 2022 midterms.
[/quote]
[quote]
On 9-17-21 a lunch was hosted by the John Birch Society in Mesa AZ. Many top power brokers, establishment Republicans & large donors to the GOP were in attendance.
During the lunch, a presentation was made by a Constitutional scholar on the importance of leveraging political tools available to resist tyranny from the Federal Government.
As the presentation was wrapping up, several people of interest scurried out of the room in an attempt to elude confrontation.
Businessman & former candidate Daniel McCarthy & Steve Daniels, President of the Patriot Party of Arizona confronted elected representatives in the room, many of whom currently hold public office and who are doing nothing to secure Arizona elections ahead of the 2022 midterms.
[/quote]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.