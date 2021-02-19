BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let No Man Deceive You By Any Means.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
743 views • February 19, 2021
The Trump MAGA patriot world wide awakening is not over, beware of false light! 911 level event or events that will seem to change the tide against the “Evil NWO” It's a trap! False Light M@GA P@triot 'Awakening' Trap! The Trump tower demo is telling of many things, of what exactly IDK but c'mon! :) This vid is kinda nonsensical but I'm just watching the chaotic madness with the rest of ya..sorry :) I will try to tie all of this together for you God willing but things are changing fast. Be ready, watchful and wise as things are going to get more interesting day to day. You see what happened in Texas? Pretend it IS going to happen to you and act accordingly, prayerfully! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
E;mai! Kam weld at ya who dot com

https://blockchainbrave.com/apple-pay...
https://www.israel365news.com/187200/...
https://iurex.com/story/602d8990320f6...
https://voiceofusatoday.com/2021/02/1...
https://sputniknews.com/us/2021021310...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy