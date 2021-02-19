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Let No Man Deceive You By Any Means.
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743 views • February 19, 2021
The Trump MAGA patriot world wide awakening is not over, beware of false light! 911 level event or events that will seem to change the tide against the “Evil NWO” It's a trap! False Light M@GA P@triot 'Awakening' Trap! The Trump tower demo is telling of many things, of what exactly IDK but c'mon! :) This vid is kinda nonsensical but I'm just watching the chaotic madness with the rest of ya..sorry :) I will try to tie all of this together for you God willing but things are changing fast. Be ready, watchful and wise as things are going to get more interesting day to day. You see what happened in Texas? Pretend it IS going to happen to you and act accordingly, prayerfully! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
E;mai! Kam weld at ya who dot com
https://blockchainbrave.com/apple-pay...
https://www.israel365news.com/187200/...
https://iurex.com/story/602d8990320f6...
https://voiceofusatoday.com/2021/02/1...
https://sputniknews.com/us/2021021310...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
E;mai! Kam weld at ya who dot com
https://blockchainbrave.com/apple-pay...
https://www.israel365news.com/187200/...
https://iurex.com/story/602d8990320f6...
https://voiceofusatoday.com/2021/02/1...
https://sputniknews.com/us/2021021310...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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