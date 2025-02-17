🧶 Wavlink 2 5 Gbe Ethernet and PD Power Delivery WIRED Network Adapter USB C DONGLE #wisebuyreviews

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3CV4jcm USB C Hub 2.5G Ethernet, Wavlink 10Gbps USB C 3.2 Hub with 100W Power Delivery by Wavlink [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]





- Fasgear USB C 3.2 Gen 2x2 Cable 6ft Right Angle 20Gbps 4K Video 100W Charging Type C Cord C https://amzn.to/4hZKdg5





- Duttek 240W USB C to USB C Coupler, USB C Female to Female Adapter https://amzn.to/4b5pYuY





- Cable Clips - Chfeila Latest Dual Spring Cord Organizer with Clasp Lock, 6Pack https://amzn.to/3CFXV92





- 3M VHB Double Sided Heavy Duty Tape https://amzn.to/4i3Z1dL





In this video I show you the USB C adapter that is super fast 2.5 gbe wired ethernet connection for ultimate connection. I use it for my Macbook Pro, I pad Pro, Lenovo Laptops that use USB C power delivery and any phone that has USB C connection to charge and use the internet on it. It can deliver up to 100w power delivery and do 4K 144hz output with Display Stream Compression. So you get internet, HDMI output, several 3.2 usb A ports and one USB C port, making this hub really good for all types of cases.





