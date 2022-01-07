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The Emperor Has No Corona
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236 views • January 07, 2022
MIRRORED from ThoughtCrime7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DkIBetvZLeRh/
An investigation into the "Isolation" of the SARS-COV2 "virus".
This video was deleted by YouTube less than 1 hour after the upload.
SOURCES:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
SOVI - Statement on Virus Isolation - Add your name:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
Dr. Tom Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com/
Only Poisoned Monkey cells Grew the Virus, article by Dr Tom Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/
Virus Mania, by Dr. Sam Bailey and Torsten Engelbrecht:
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/virus-mania-1
Torsten Engelbrecht:
https://www.torstenengelbrecht.com/en/virus-mania-in-the-media/
Isolate the Truth Fund, 1.5 Million Euro Prize:
https://www.samueleckert.net/isolate-truth-fund/
Christine Massey, Global FOIA Requests:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Dr. Stephan Lanka - CPE Produced without Virus:
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/CPE---Control-Experiment---21-April-2021---English-version:0
Dr. Vincent Racaniello:
https://microbiology.columbia.edu/faculty-vincent-racaniello
Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6988269/
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
GenBank:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genbank/
In-Silico PCR:
http://noncode.org/cgi-bin/hgPcr
Visit my page:
http://alternativenewshomepage.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DkIBetvZLeRh/
An investigation into the "Isolation" of the SARS-COV2 "virus".
This video was deleted by YouTube less than 1 hour after the upload.
SOURCES:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
SOVI - Statement on Virus Isolation - Add your name:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
Dr. Tom Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com/
Only Poisoned Monkey cells Grew the Virus, article by Dr Tom Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-the-virus/
Virus Mania, by Dr. Sam Bailey and Torsten Engelbrecht:
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/virus-mania-1
Torsten Engelbrecht:
https://www.torstenengelbrecht.com/en/virus-mania-in-the-media/
Isolate the Truth Fund, 1.5 Million Euro Prize:
https://www.samueleckert.net/isolate-truth-fund/
Christine Massey, Global FOIA Requests:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Dr. Stephan Lanka - CPE Produced without Virus:
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/CPE---Control-Experiment---21-April-2021---English-version:0
Dr. Vincent Racaniello:
https://microbiology.columbia.edu/faculty-vincent-racaniello
Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6988269/
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
GenBank:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genbank/
In-Silico PCR:
http://noncode.org/cgi-bin/hgPcr
Visit my page:
http://alternativenewshomepage.com/
Keywords
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