© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parkland dad: Biden's wishes are a lie
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
680 views • February 16, 2021
Andrew Pollack, safety and school security activist, and the father of Meadow, who was a victim of the Parkland attack, comments on the state of security and weapon control laws as President Biden called for regulations on the 3-year anniversary of the tragedy. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.