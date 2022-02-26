© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The weightier matter of life and the coming real storm
Follow
3
Share
Report
323 views • February 26, 2022
Prophetic Word, given on February 25th 2022 at 8pm during Shabat worship.
It speaks about the more important weightier things.
Also talks about to hear His voice and not to be deceived.
And the real storm that is still yet to come
Scripture:
Mark 9:44-48
Revelation 3:18
Malachi 3:10
Matthew 6:19-20
Matthew 18:12/ Luke 15:4-7
John 14:15-/ 15:10
Matthew 15:14/ Luke 6:39
John 10:3,16,27
Revelation 16:17-21
Isaiah 25:8/ Revelation 7:17; 21:4
Matthew 14:22-33
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-25-weightier-matter-and-the-storm/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about the more important weightier things.
Also talks about to hear His voice and not to be deceived.
And the real storm that is still yet to come
Scripture:
Mark 9:44-48
Revelation 3:18
Malachi 3:10
Matthew 6:19-20
Matthew 18:12/ Luke 15:4-7
John 14:15-/ 15:10
Matthew 15:14/ Luke 6:39
John 10:3,16,27
Revelation 16:17-21
Isaiah 25:8/ Revelation 7:17; 21:4
Matthew 14:22-33
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-25-weightier-matter-and-the-storm/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.