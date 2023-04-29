Create New Account
ARE GENDER TRANSITION DRUGS SAFE?
Published 16 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Apr 28, 2023


Dr. Patrick Flynn, AKA ‘The Hormone Whisperer’, breaks down the inherent differences between the hormones in men and women and the devastating long term dangers of puberty blockers on young adults.


#TheHormoneWhisperer #DrPatrickFlynn #TheWellnessWay #PubertyBlockers


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kyrcs-are-gender-transition-drugs-safe.html

